Donkey Kong Bananza: A guide to collecting all the 696 Fossils

What a nice idea to have Fossils as the main collectible in Donkey Kong Bananza. I used to go fossil hunting with my father when I was a kid, as there are a lot of fossils in our Spanish volcanic area, and we would also go to the beaches of Portugal with the same intention. So I am very familiar with ammonites and trilobites, and of course the fever for dinosaurs came to me a little earlier than to other children with Jurassic Park.
After setting the personal precedents, you will understand why I have enjoyed finding and extracting absolutely all the Donkey Kong Bananza Fossils, which are almost as many as bananas or Banandium Gems.
With this guide we are going to help you dig through the more than 1600 underground sublayers that make up the 17 Layers of Donkey Kong Bananza in a unique journey to the centre of the earth. You will learn about the number of Fossils, where they are and how to get the most sought after and spectacular ones: the ultra rare Fossils.
Of course, when you collect all the Fossils in the game, you will be able to buy all the clothes, about which we tell you everything about in our DK Bananza Fashion Guide.
During your mining-destructive adventure, a total of 696 Fossils await you half-buried, spread over several specific Layers and classified according to their rarity (common, rare, and ultra-rare). Specifically, there are always 30 Fossils in the Layers with only common Fossils, and 72 in the Layers with three rarities.
In addition, the type of Fossil also changes in each Layer, from the most common and popular in the real world, to what are literally relics from the Donkey Kong and Country series as a tribute.
Good question, and you have two ways. One, logically, by looking at the Collection screen, by pressing Y when you're inside the Map (Minus button). Also, on the Map you can filter by Fossils you have locations for and haven't obtained or by Fossils obtained, just like bananas.
The other way is more useful in your final combing to complete Donkey Kong Bananza 100%. If you notice, on the live game screen, below the number of gold nuggets and banana chips, if you already have the fossils of a particular rarity in that Layer, its icon will appear next to a star, indicating a completed collection.
Of course, there's nothing better for such a collection than a showroom to match. Because, as Indiana Jones would say, "this belongs in a museum".
The Donkey Kong Bananza Fossil Museum awaits you towards the end of the game, in the Groove Layer, sublayer 1300 underground. On its walls and in its showcases, your finds will be displayed as an exhibit, and the game itself invites you to use Photo Mode to enjoy even more of these creatures from ancient times imprinted in rock.
To help you collect a lot of Fossils along the way, we invite you to check out our tips and tricks for getting more bananas in the aforelinked Banadium Gems guide, as these are five specific recommendations that also apply to Fossil hunting.
Now comes the moment of truth. Here's a Fossil map for each Layer.
Total: 72 Fossils
Common Fossil: Ammonites (61)
Rare Fossil: Anomalocaris (10)
Ultra-rare Fossil: Whale
Total: 30 Fossils
Common Fossil: Ammonites (variant) (30)
Total: 72 Fossils
Common Fossil: Leaf (61)
Rare Fossil: Trilobites (10)
Ultra-rare Fossil: Triceratops
Total: 72 Fossils
Common Fossil: Sea Lily (61)
Rare Fossil: Insect in Amber (10)
Ultra-rare Fossil: T. Rex
Total: 72 Fossils
Common Fossil: Beaver (61)
Rare Fossil: Pig (10)
Ultra-rare Fossil: Spider
Total: 30 Fossils
Common Fossil: Leaf (variant) (30)
Total: 72 Fossils
Common Fossil: Frog (61)
Rare Fossil: Anglerfish (10)
Ultra-rare Fossil: Swordfish
Total: 30 Fossils
Common Fossil: Sea Lily (variant) (30)
Total: 72 Fossils
Common Fossil: Banana Bird (61)
Rare Fossil: Armadillo (10)
Ultra rare Fossil: Sea urchin
Total: 30 Fossils
Common Fossil: Beaver (variant) (30)
Total: 72 Fossils
Common Fossil: Old Tire (61)
Rare Fossil: Cathode-Ray Tube (10)
Ultra-rare Fossil: Robot
Total: 30 Fossils
Common Fossil: Frog (variant) (30)
Total: 42 Fossils
Common Fossil: 8-bit Barrel (31)
Rare Fossil: 8-bit Items (10)
Ultra-rare Fossil: 8-bit DK
[Under construction...]