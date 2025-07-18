Donkey Kong Bananza: A guide to collecting all the 696 Fossils

HQ

What a nice idea to have Fossils as the main collectible in Donkey Kong Bananza. I used to go fossil hunting with my father when I was a kid, as there are a lot of fossils in our Spanish volcanic area, and we would also go to the beaches of Portugal with the same intention. So I am very familiar with ammonites and trilobites, and of course the fever for dinosaurs came to me a little earlier than to other children with Jurassic Park.

After setting the personal precedents, you will understand why I have enjoyed finding and extracting absolutely all the Donkey Kong Bananza Fossils, which are almost as many as bananas or Banandium Gems.

With this guide we are going to help you dig through the more than 1600 underground sublayers that make up the 17 Layers of Donkey Kong Bananza in a unique journey to the centre of the earth. You will learn about the number of Fossils, where they are and how to get the most sought after and spectacular ones: the ultra rare Fossils.

Of course, when you collect all the Fossils in the game, you will be able to buy all the clothes, about which we tell you everything about in our DK Bananza Fashion Guide.

How many Fossils are there in Donkey Kong Bananza in total?

During your mining-destructive adventure, a total of 696 Fossils await you half-buried, spread over several specific Layers and classified according to their rarity (common, rare, and ultra-rare). Specifically, there are always 30 Fossils in the Layers with only common Fossils, and 72 in the Layers with three rarities.

In addition, the type of Fossil also changes in each Layer, from the most common and popular in the real world, to what are literally relics from the Donkey Kong and Country series as a tribute.

How do I know how many Fossils I'm missing?

Good question, and you have two ways. One, logically, by looking at the Collection screen, by pressing Y when you're inside the Map (Minus button). Also, on the Map you can filter by Fossils you have locations for and haven't obtained or by Fossils obtained, just like bananas.

The other way is more useful in your final combing to complete Donkey Kong Bananza 100%. If you notice, on the live game screen, below the number of gold nuggets and banana chips, if you already have the fossils of a particular rarity in that Layer, its icon will appear next to a star, indicating a completed collection.

How to unlock the Fossil Museum

Of course, there's nothing better for such a collection than a showroom to match. Because, as Indiana Jones would say, "this belongs in a museum".

The Donkey Kong Bananza Fossil Museum awaits you towards the end of the game, in the Groove Layer, sublayer 1300 underground. On its walls and in its showcases, your finds will be displayed as an exhibit, and the game itself invites you to use Photo Mode to enjoy even more of these creatures from ancient times imprinted in rock.

How to get more Fossils: General tips

To help you collect a lot of Fossils along the way, we invite you to check out our tips and tricks for getting more bananas in the aforelinked Banadium Gems guide, as these are five specific recommendations that also apply to Fossil hunting.

Where are all the Donkey Kong Bananza Fossils

Now comes the moment of truth. Here's a Fossil map for each Layer.

All the Fossils of the Lagoon Layer

Total: 72 Fossils

Common Fossil: Ammonites (61)

Rare Fossil: Anomalocaris (10)

Ultra-rare Fossil: Whale

All Fossils from the Hilltop Layer

Total: 30 Fossils

Common Fossil: Ammonites (variant) (30)

All Canyon Layer Fossils

Total: 72 Fossils

Common Fossil: Leaf (61)

Rare Fossil: Trilobites (10)

Ultra-rare Fossil: Triceratops

All Freezer Layer Fossils

Total: 72 Fossils

Common Fossil: Sea Lily (61)

Rare Fossil: Insect in Amber (10)

Ultra-rare Fossil: T. Rex

All Fossils from Forest Layer

Total: 72 Fossils

Common Fossil: Beaver (61)

Rare Fossil: Pig (10)

Ultra-rare Fossil: Spider

All Resort Layer Fossils

Total: 30 Fossils

Common Fossil: Leaf (variant) (30)

All Fossils from the Tempest Layer

Total: 72 Fossils

Common Fossil: Frog (61)

Rare Fossil: Anglerfish (10)

Ultra-rare Fossil: Swordfish

All Fossils from Landfill Layer

Total: 30 Fossils

Common Fossil: Sea Lily (variant) (30)

All Fossils from Radiance Layer

Total: 72 Fossils

Common Fossil: Banana Bird (61)

Rare Fossil: Armadillo (10)

Ultra rare Fossil: Sea urchin

All Fossils from the Groove Layer

Total: 30 Fossils

Common Fossil: Beaver (variant) (30)

All Fossils from the Feast Layer

Total: 72 Fossils

Common Fossil: Old Tire (61)

Rare Fossil: Cathode-Ray Tube (10)

Ultra-rare Fossil: Robot

All Fossils from the Forbidden Layer

Total: 30 Fossils

Common Fossil: Frog (variant) (30)

All Fossils from the Planet Core

Total: 42 Fossils

Common Fossil: 8-bit Barrel (31)

Rare Fossil: 8-bit Items (10)

Ultra-rare Fossil: 8-bit DK

