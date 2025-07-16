HQ

I really don't envy the task that Nintendo's Tokyo studio has to undertake with each of its games. Right now, EAD Tokyo is on a generational run, coming off the back of two timeless Super Mario Galaxy projects and then arguably the finest 3D platformer of all-time, Super Mario Odyssey. The next on its docket is Donkey Kong Bananza, a game that carries with it its own expectations, being largely the first major example of what the Nintendo Switch 2 hardware can bring to the table. Needless to say, there's a lot riding on this epic and anticipated title.

A couple of weeks ago, I had the luxury of playing a portion of Bananza for a preview wherein I mentioned that the broad array of mechanical depth mostly offsets the lack of direction in the game and the less narratively-refined approach. After significantly more hours, I stand by this impression, as DK Bananza, as fun and varied as it can be, has not managed to capture the same level of wonder and amazement as Odyssey or the Galaxies beforehand did. Now, let me make one thing clear, I'm not at all saying that Bananza is a poor game, just that I don't think it lives up to the excellence that the projects which came before it reached. But anyway, let's get into the more intricate details.

Donkey Kong Bananza puts the famous ape front and centre for an adventure that is all about delving deeper and deeper into a planet. The reason being is that DK is tasked with stopping a greedy and maniacal group known as the Void Company from reaching the planet's centre and reaping the treasure it possesses. This immense effort requires dropping through different Layers, which are effectively highly stylised and unique realms or worlds, each of which offer new mechanics to master, enemies to overcome, and environmental puzzles to complete. As you mine deeper and deeper, you come across various new characters, allies or threats, and begin to piece together the overarching story that has adorable teenage companion Pauline at its heart.

The narrative itself is a bit of a strange pill to swallow, because there are core elements and themes that fundamentally define this adventure, however due to the structure of DK Bananza, you can go entire Layers without needing to speak to an NPC, meaning the story beats often fall to the wayside. This idea of a core story failing to be at the true heart of this game also stretches to how the level design works, as you don't progress through each Layer in a specific way, encountering core and defining moments along the journey. Rather you are plopped into what is best described as a sandbox and given the tools and freedom to reach the next Layer how and as you see fit. For me, for example, that meant wandering around and hunting the different collectibles, all while ticking off the rather similar key story moments along the way. There's nothing wrong with playing the game in your way, but it is worth mentioning that the freer nature of DK Bananza means that you can feel as though you're simply bulldozing through a landscape and not intricately encountering new parts of it.

For me, this is also the biggest strength and weakness of DK Bananza. The mechanical depth that has been created here, the ability to smash levels to smithereens and develop your own pathways and avenues to collectibles and hidden areas and such, is a fantastic idea that breathes player agency and choice. This is a 3D platformer without any rails or restrictions on how you go about your business, but this comes at the cost of much of the gameplay feeling quite similar and many of the levels lacking a degree of memorability. When you first fall into the Lagoon Layer and see the particle effects in full as you obliterate stone and dirt like a roided-out excavator, it's a fantastic feeling that will put a massive grin across your face. But after 20 hours of pulverising terrain, once you reach another new Layer and you see for the umpeenth time another 70+ Bananadium Gems to collect, plus over 60 of one Fossil type, plus 10 of another, and one further to add that, the wonder begins to seep and instead you long for the more refined and challenge-oriented platformer experience that the Super Mario projects offered.

The point is that DK Bananza, for all of its mechanical depth, is actually a bit of a one-trick pony in practice. It lives and dies on its destruction physics, and even this has a few kinks in its armour. As you delve deeper into the world, the camera freaks out and becomes a nightmare to manipulate, the lighting engine is a bit problematic especially when you're in subterranean areas without a light source, the actual gameplay as a whole is built around the core mechanic of DK's punch attack and frankly everything else is just flair that more often than not isn't all too vital. I won't lie that Pauline is a much better and more interesting companion than Cappy for example, but the depth that Cappy offered dwarfs what Pauline brings to the table, and that stretches into the action and fundamental mechanics too.

There's something to be celebrated about 3D platformers from Nintendo and how they are applicable to a wide array of audiences and demographics, but surely that doesn't mean it has to come at the cost of quite dull combat, as an example. Some of the most memorable moments in a 3D Mario game are the epic throwdowns with Bowser, whereas in Donkey Kong Bananza, bosses are oftentimes a joke with very minor mechanical range. Again, it feels as though such a massive emphasis has been placed on the destructive physics and the level design that some of the other important aspects have fallen to the wayside.

But this is still very much a quality 3D platformer from Nintendo. This is a company where anything less than sheer excellence feels like dropping the ball, and that's the exact case here. We're still talking about a game that can consistently surprise you, sending you to immensely different Layers and environments every hour or two, and then matching this up with a broad array of enemies to overcome, puzzles to complete, challenges to master, and hundreds and hundreds of collectibles to find and gather. There's a charm that few other games can match, with the relationship between DK and Pauline oozing charisma, all while many of the other individuals along the journey give you reasons to smile too. Whether it's the fantastic songs that break out when you activate a Bananza form and transform into Zebra-Kong for example, or perhaps the sense of nostalgia that erupts when you enter a challenge level and find yourself in a traditional side-scrolling Donkey Kong 2D adventure. There are so many wonderful moments that evoke a sense of joy, and this is before even getting into the niche and frankly weird elements that I would assume the majority of players will never touch, like the overtly chaotic cooperative or the obscurely hidden DK Artist mode.

Nintendo clearly decided to go above and beyond in a mechanical sense in this game, and I can appreciate this but it hasn't always been for the benefit of the overall whole, and that's where I think Donkey Kong Bananza stumbles the most. If you enjoy 3D platformers, you'll have a lot of fun with this game, spending hours smashing levels to pieces in the hunt for hidden Banandium Gems and Fossils. But you will also notice certain more repetitive systems too, be it the constant necessity to clap your hands on the floor to consistently keep DK's sonar active, the almost irrelevance of the RPG-like progression system, or the fact that many of the Bananza forms crossover with one another. Donkey Kong Bananza is hectic, chaotic, barrels of fun, and overflowing with charisma, but it also has clear areas where it could be streamlined and improved, and that's mostly the story of this game.