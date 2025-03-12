English
Donald Tusk heads to Turkey for talks on Ukraine and regional stability

Polish Prime Minister aims to strengthen cooperation between Poland and Turkey to ensure peace and security in the region.

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk is set to meet with Turkish officials to discuss the evolving situation in Ukraine and how both nations can contribute to ensuring long-term peace in the region (via Reuters).

The talks will focus on Poland and Turkey's roles in stabilising the area, particularly following the recent round of discussions between Ukraine and the United States in Saudi Arabia, which explored new pathways for peace and security.

Tusk emphasised the importance of NATO and European nations working together to secure stability after a potential ceasefire along the Russian-Ukrainian border. As tensions continue, Turkey's involvement could prove critical in supporting a lasting peace process.

