Donald Trump's name appears in Jeffrey Epstein's flight logs

HQ

Donald Trump's name has resurfaced in the newly released flight logs from Jeffrey Epstein's private jet, with the records showing Trump was on flights with Epstein on several occasions during the 1990s (via People).

The logs, released by the United States Attorney General on February 27, 2025, reveal that Trump flew on Epstein's jet with his then-wife Marla Maples and daughter Tiffany Trump in 1994.

The records also show a trip in 1993 that included Ghislaine Maxwell, a close associate of Epstein and his alleged co-conspirator in the sex trafficking operation, who was later convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Though the appearance of names in the flight logs does not suggest criminal activity, the timing of these revelations, along with Attorney General Pam Bondi's statements, highlight the deep web of connections surrounding the financier.

These newly disclosed documents form part of a larger trove of evidence revealing Epstein's extensive network, including flight logs, redacted contact pages, and evidence related to his sex trafficking activities.