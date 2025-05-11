Donald Trump's life is being turned into a blockbuster

HQ

The Apprentice was just the beginning — Donald Trump's life is once again headed to the big screen, this time with a massive budget equivalent to 100 million USD. Behind the project is Andrea Iervolino, known for the recent Ferrari film. But unlike last year's critically acclaimed yet controversial The Apprentice by Ali Abbasi — which focused on Trump's early career and his relationship with lawyer Roy Cohn — this new film aims to cover Trump's entire life.

describes the film as a "bold and balanced" portrayal of Trump's rise, challenges, and resilience. The project is still in the early stages, with no director or cast announced yet. It's also unclear whether Trump or his team will be involved in the production. The film is expected to have a substantial budget, reflecting Iervolino's commitment to delivering a comprehensive and nuanced depiction of Trump's life.

