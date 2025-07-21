Donald Trump forces Washington Commanders to readopt their original Redskins name

HQ

The Washington Commanders, the American football team winner of three Super Bowls, was known as the Washington Redskins sinces 1933 until 2020, when after decades of protests, changed its name to avoid racist connotation right after the George Floyd murder. However, president Donald Trump wants for the old name to come back... and is using the permits of a new stadium as a bargaining chip.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump said that he will not give them permission to build a new stadium if the team doesn't "get rid of the ridiculous moniker". The team is currently playing in Maryland since 1997, but reached an agreement with the District of Columbia to return to the city with a new stadium expected to open in 2030.

"I may put a restriction on them that if they don't change the name back to the original 'Washington Redskins,' and get rid of the ridiculous moniker, 'Washington Commanders,' I won't make a deal for them to build a Stadium in Washington", he posted. He added that Cleveland should do the same with Cleveland Guardians, returning to the name Cleveland Indians.

In reality, Trump has limited authority to intervene under the current home-rule law governing federal oversight of the District of Columbia, Reuters explains. At least now, before he changes legislations to take more control over Washington D.C., something about he has already spoken this year.