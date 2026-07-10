Donald Trump will not sign the bipartisan bill on affordable housing

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The US President has refused to sign a bill agreed upon by Republicans and Democrats to provide citizens with access to affordable housing. Donald Trump said today that he would not sign it "until the Senate passes his 'Save America' bill", a proposal that requires proof of citizenship to register to vote and would create a national voter database using state records.

The agreed affordable housing bill includes provisions to exempt or streamline environmental assessments for housing construction projects, and to set a limit on the number of existing single-family homes that large Wall Street investors may own.

According to a Reuters report, as the bill has been passed by both houses of Congress, it could become law regardless of whether Trump signs it or not. Upon receiving the bill, Trump has 10 days to sign or veto it; if he does neither, it will become law without his signature.