Donald Trump will become the first sitting president to attend the NBA Finals, invited by New York Knicks owner

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Donald Trump is expected to attend one or two matches of the NBA Finals next week, becoming the first sitting president to attend the NBA Finals. It has become increasingly common for Trump to appear in major sporting events, even without precedents from previous presidents, which often causes large boos from fans.

The last time a sitting president attended a regular-season NBA game was Barack Obama in 2015. Trump is considering attending Game 3 or Game 4, or both, on Monday and Wednesday in New York, invited by the New York Knicks owner James Dolan.

The New York Knicks are currently leading 1-0 in the NBA Finals, a best-of-seven series of games against San Antonio Spurs. The Knicks, who haven't won a NBA Championship since 1973, achieved a big comeback and defeated San Antonio 105-95, even if the Spurs have home court advantage.

The next game takes place tonight (Saturday at 2:30 CEST), and the Spurs need to win if they don't want to waste their home court advantage, before going for two consecutive games in New York next week.