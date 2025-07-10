Donald Trump will attend Club World Cup final between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain

HQ

Donald Trump will attend the FIFA Club World Cup final next Sunday, July 13, at 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST, between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. Two European teams in the final of the first edition of the revamped and expanded Club World Cup, held in the United States with a mixed response: good attendance on most games, but complains about heat, delays due to storms... and with the immigation protests in the background.

Trump confirmed reporters that he will attend the match, at the MetLife Stadium in New York. The home of NFL's New York Jets and Giants will also be the venue for the World Cup 2026 final.

Despite good viewership, the Club World Cup is considered the precursos of the World Cup 2026, which will take place next year in the US alongside Mexico and Canada, and with many people questioning Trump's ability to provide hospitality, accessibility and security to the thousands of people that will come to the hermetic country, with travel bans from 12 countries, from all over the world.

But Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino seem to share a good relationship, with Infantino announcing this week the opening of a representative office at Trump Tower, where the Club World Cup trophy will be on display until the final, and thanking the "big support from the government and from the President".