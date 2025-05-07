Donald Trump was unaware that Russia was banned from FIFA World Cup, thinks it could be an "incentive" to end the war

HQ

Donald Trump held a meeting with Gianni Infantino, FIFA president, about the task force that will provide security for the next two football competitions taking place on US soil: the FIFA Club World Cup, starting next June, and World Cup 2026 next year. And he apparently had no idea that Russia has been banned from international competitions under FIFA rules since the start of the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

In the recorded meeting, president Trump suggested that Russia's presence at the tournament could help end the war. Infantino had no choice but to correct the president, telling him that they are banned from the World Cup.

"I didn't know that. Is that right?" Trump asked. "That is right" Infantino answered. "They are banned for the time being from playing but we hope that something happens and peace will happen so that Russia can be readmitted".

Trump then suggested that "it could be a good incentive" (for Russia to be admitted back at the World Cup if they end the war in Ukraine).

In that meeting, vice president JD Vance also made some controversial comments when he said that visitors for the World Cup would be deported if they stated longer, a joke that sparked backlash.