Donald Trump warned that he will seek to ban video games that "glorify" violence

Today Europe woke up to the news that Donald Trump will once again become president of the United States of America. Pending the final count and the final seats to be awarded, Trump's victory is definitive.

Ideologies and political opinions aside, here are the facts. Donald Trump, in one of his last speeches before the election, stated that one of his first measures would be to substantially reduce or outright ban games that "glorify violence". The exact moment can be found in the post below.

It's hard to understand what kind of games Trump is referring to, especially when we know that titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has just been released to overwhelming success, and has been developed by American studios and owned by Microsoft. We also know that GTA VI will be coming to consoles in the near future, so it could also become a scapegoat for Donald Trump's election promises. A speech in which at no point did he mention tougher measures to limit the use and ownership of firearms, a right Americans have held since the Second Amendment to their Constitution, passed in 1791.

And in an interesting turn of events, one of Trump's main media backers in his presidential run and a possible top advisor in his new stint as head of state, Elon Musk, was the one who two days ago made statements totally opposite to those of the dignitary, claiming that video games are a powerful industry that needs to be supported more and praising their health benefits, too. Musk even claimed to be among the top 20 players of Diablo IV today. A game that could perhaps be considered in Trump's danger zone.

What do you think of the new US president's words, and do you think we'll see another government witch-hunt against video games?