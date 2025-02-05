Donald Trump vows United States will take over Gaza

HQ

United States President Donald Trump has unveiled a plan to take control of Gaza, rebuild it as a luxury destination, and relocate its Palestinian residents elsewhere, a proposal that has drawn widespread criticism across the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia swiftly rejected any displacement of Palestinians, reaffirming its stance that no normalisation with Israel would occur without the creation of a Palestinian state. Palestinian officials warned that such a move would amount to another Nakba, referring to the mass displacement of Palestinians in 1948.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cautiously praised Trump's fresh ideas but did not endorse the plan outright. With millions of people still reeling from the destruction in Gaza and diplomatic tensions at a breaking point, Trump's ambitious vision has left many wondering whether it is a genuine strategy or simply another bold statement in his signature style. For now, it remains to be seen how events will unfold.