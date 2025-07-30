Donald Trump to activate 25% tariff on India on Friday, 1 August

HQ

The latest news on USA and India . Although he appears to have buried the financial hatchet with other parts of the world as with Europe, US President Donald Trump's global charging plan continues.

On 1 August (this Friday), the US will activate a 25 per cent tariff on imports from India to US soil. As reported by Reuters, this tariff will be joined by an unspecified sanction for the purchase of Russian arms and oil, which could strain relations with the world's second most populous country (as well as a nuclear power).

"While India is our friend, we have done relatively little business with them over the years because their tariffs are too high, among the highest in the world, and they have the most severe and odious non-monetary trade barriers of any country," Trump wrote in a post on the social networking site Truth Social.

The US currently has a $45.7 billion trade deficit with India. India's commerce ministry, which is leading the trade talks, has not issued an official statement on the US decision.

