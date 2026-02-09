Donald Trump slams Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance, an " affront to the Greatness of America"

HQ

Bad Bunny performed during the halftime at the LX Super Bowl between Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots. For the first time in 60 years of Super Bowl, the half time show was entirely in Spanish, as the Puerto Rican performed his greatest hits, with a clear message of unity beyond the United States' borders, claiming "God bless America", naming Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Brazil as well as the US and Canada.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, recently won Album of the Year at the Grammy. Lady Gaga, performing a reggaeton version of Die With a Smile, and fellow Puerto Rican Ricky Martin appeared as guest stars in a performance that even included a genuine wedding.

One person who didn't like his performance at all was Donald Trump, who unlike last year, was not present at the stadium in Santa Clara. He did not hold back on his Truth Social account, saying that Bad Bunny's performance was "absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!", "an affront to the Greatness of America" and that it "doesn't represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence".

"Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World", said Trump of the Bad Bunny performance at the Super Bowl.