Donald Trump signs executive orders affecting TikTok and the World Health Organisation

Donald Trump is back in the White House and has begun serving as the 47th President of the United States of America. After a bizarre inauguration rally that included Elon Musk performing what seemed to be a Nazi salute and Village People performing Y.M.C.A. despite Trump's stance on minorities and the LGBTQ+ community, the night ended with Trump signing a bunch of executive orders that will no doubt raise a few eyebrows.

The orders included (as per Sky News); restoring the death penalty in the country, designating drug cartels as foreign terrorists, restoring freedom of speech, suspending US foreign assistance programmes, declaring illegal immigration on the US-Mexico border to be a national emergency, pulling out of the Paris climate agreement that was created to tackle rising global temperatures, returning to drill for oil in 16 million acres of the Arctic, and issuing pardons for those convicted during the US Capitol riots in 2021.

But this wasn't all, as Trump also decided to pull the US out of the World Health Organisation (WHO) due to "unfair" expected payments, and also decided to suspend the ban on TikTok in the country for 75 days, to give parent company ByteDance more time to find a buyer.

No doubt this will just be the start of many radical changes planned for the United States during the era of the 47th President.

