Donald Trump signs executive order to rename Lake Ontario to Lake of America

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Donald Trump returned to his old ways and, on Thursday, he decided to rename Lake Ontario to 'Lake of America'. The US President signed an executive order to change the name and The White House even announced that the lake, a natural border between United States and Canada, had changed names "effective immediately".

Canada's PM Mark Carney responded explaining that the name comes from the Wendat word Ontari'io, which means "the lake is beautiful, the lake is big".

"The name is more than 400 years old, predating both the Confederation of Canada and the Declaration of Independence of the United States of America. We know that America is changing. Their trading relationships, their foreign policies, their national monuments, their hydronyms. Canadians also know that naming reality means calling it Lake Ontario - then, now and always.

This move didn't come from nowhere: last week, the US imposed new new 50% tariffs on Canadian imports worth $20-$27.6 billion, such as steel and aluminum, and trade talkes collapsed between the neighbour countries.

This adds to the list of "name changes" Donald Trump has made around the world, like chanring the Gulf of Mexico to 'Gulf of America'. Similarly, he also said that the Strait of Hormuz had become new US territory.

Without an international body that sets the name for international waters, this can lead to discrepancies in territories. In Google Maps, the Gulf of Mexico appears as 'Gulf of America' for users in the US, as 'Gulf of Mexico' in Mexico, and as 'Gulf of Mexico (Gulf of America)' everywhere else.