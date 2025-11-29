Donald Trump reportedly pushing for Rush Hour 4 to happen

It turns out that even the most elite members of society love a bit of Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker, as none other than US President Donald Trump is trying to use his power to make Rush Hour 4 happen.

This comes from Semafor, which states that Trump wants there to be a shift in Hollywood towards "classically male" movies, with focus on tough, courageous, and confident heroes. With one of Trump's biggest financial supporters Larry Ellison now owning Paramount (and making bids for Warner), it's believed Rush Hour 4 is a matter of when, not if.

The first Rush Hour premiered in 1998 and proved to be a hit. Nine years later, when the third movie was released, it seemed the franchise had largely had its heyday. Trump clearly doesn't share that opinion, as he has apparently requested the franchise be brought back.

Also, he has a reported interest in the 1998 Jean Claude Van Damme movie Bloodsport. Whether anything will come of this suggestion is unknown, but it appears the president is more than happy to make suggestions for franchise renewals now.