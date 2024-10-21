Donald Trump puts a shift in at McDonald's

HQ

Donald Trump has always wanted to work at McDonald's. At least, that's according to a new video where we see the former President and Presidential candidate for the upcoming US election take on a real job.

Trump gets an apron on and readies a serving of fries before greeting people at the drive-thru. It's clearly an effort from Trump to try and win over regular people, putting himself forward as the everyman. It's also convenient that he worked at a McDonald's in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Whether this campaign works or not will be decided in just a couple of weeks, but if Trump doesn't find his way back to the oval office, the picture of him loading french fries will live in the memory of the internet for a long time.

