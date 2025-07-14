Donald Trump photobombs Chelsea's victory photo and the Internet reacts

HQ

Club World Cup final between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain had everything: surprises (nobody expected Chelsea to best the European Champions, certainly not in the way they did), plenty of drama (Neves pulling Cucurella's hair, a brawl at the end involving Luis Enrique)... and, as always, plenty of memes.

Many of them involved a scene that involved Donald Trump, who "photobombed" the moment when Chelsea captain Reece James lifted the cup... with the president of the United States right by his left. Cameras captured how Gianni Infantino, FIFA president, tried to have Trump moved to the side, to no effect.

Now, forever in Chelsea's history books, the photo of the club ifting the Club World Cup will forever be marked by having Donald Trump in the center of it.

His thist of protagonism, one year after the failed assasination attempt, permeated everything, as he was also involved in the handing of medals for both clubs. His appearances on the TV screens at the MetLife stadium were met with a mix of applauses and boos, setting the stage for World Cup in the summer of 2026, held between the US, Mexico and Canada, with concerns about the peaceful celebration of a championship that will bring thousands of foreign visitors to the country.