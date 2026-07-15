Donald Trump orders the resumption of ICE traffic stops following this month's shootings

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US President Donald Trump has issued a statement on social media ordering his cabinet to immediately resume ICE traffic stops and arrests as part of his immigration control strategy.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency had been ordered to suspend such checks following protests over the shooting deaths of two citizens - one of Colombian origin and the other Mexican, by officers in two shootings in Maine and Texas this July. The federal authorities have not presented any evidence to support the claims that neither of the two men posed a threat to ICE officers or to the general public, which would justify the use of lethal force to apprehend them.

"This is not a change in policy, but a temporary pause", Tom Homan, Trump's border adviser, told Fox News Channel (as reported by Reuters). Less than 24 hours later, a presidential executive order was issued to reinstate them.

With these two victims, the number of people shot dead during federal immigration enforcement operations since January 2025 - when Trump began mass deportations - has risen to seven.