Donald Trump is taking on Big Tech with his own social media platform

The former US President Donald Trump has revealed that he is taking on Big Tech with a new social media platform called TRUTH Social.

The platform has been created as part of Trump's efforts to face the "companies of Silicon Valley which have used their unilateral power to silence opposing voices in America", as Trump aide Jason Miller told Fox News earlier this year.

The decision to create and launch this platform came after Trump was banned from Twitter and Facebook following a series of posts that went against the platforms' terms and regulations.

There's no information as to the complexity of this platform just yet, but it has been revealed that TRUTH Social is looking to be released in early 2022, with plans to have a beta launch this November for specific individuals.

Thanks, BBC.