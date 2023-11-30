Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Donald Trump is getting his own biopic

The Apprentice will star Sebastian Stan as a young version of the former US President.

Bet you didn't have this on your 2023 bingo card. Big Donny T is set to get his own biopic. The Apprentice already has some actors reportedly signed on, with Sebastian Stan playing a younger version of Trump.

Maria Bakalova (Borat 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3) is set to play Ivana Trump, and Jeremy Strong (Succession, The Gentlemen) will play Roy Cohn. The film is set to follow Trump as he sought to build his real-estate empire. This comes from Iranian filmmaker Ali Abbasi.

There's no word on when this film might release, but with Donald Trump currently in trial and still eyeing a run at the 2024 US Presidential election, it's likely that whenever it releases, the orange man will still be in the headlines.

Thanks, Deadline.

