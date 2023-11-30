Donald Trump is getting his own biopic

HQ

Bet you didn't have this on your 2023 bingo card. Big Donny T is set to get his own biopic. The Apprentice already has some actors reportedly signed on, with Sebastian Stan playing a younger version of Trump.

Maria Bakalova (Borat 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3) is set to play Ivana Trump, and Jeremy Strong (Succession, The Gentlemen) will play Roy Cohn. The film is set to follow Trump as he sought to build his real-estate empire. This comes from Iranian filmmaker Ali Abbasi.

There's no word on when this film might release, but with Donald Trump currently in trial and still eyeing a run at the 2024 US Presidential election, it's likely that whenever it releases, the orange man will still be in the headlines.

