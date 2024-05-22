Donald Trump hates The Apprentice and threatens to sue

HQ

A young and hungry Donald Trump is portrayed in the new film The Apprentice, which premiered at the current Cannes Film Festival. But despite a relatively good reception, especially for the lead actor Sebastian Stan, not everyone appreciates what the half-Swedish director Ali Abbasi has cooked up.

According to a statement from Donald Trump's entourage, The Apprentice is pure slander, filled with lies and bordering on science fiction. Steven Cheung, one of the presidential candidate's many spokespeople, described the film as follows:

"This garbage is pure fiction which sensationalizes lies that have been long debunked"

Cheung also mentioned that Trump and his team will file a lawsuit against the film and its creators, whom they describe as "fake directors".

"We will be filing a lawsuit to address the blatantly false assertions from these pretend filmmakers"

