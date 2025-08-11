Donald Trump has ordered all homeless people to leave Washington, D.C.

HQ

The US president Donald Trump has announced on his social media platform, Truth Social, that all homeless people need to leave the nation's capital, Washington D.C. But at the same time, criminals don't have to leave... because they will be put to jail, "where they belong". As usual, the US president's way of delivering a message is no doubt going to spark conversations online.

"We're having a News Conference tomorrow in the White House. I'm going to make our Capital safer and more beautiful than it ever was before. The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY. We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital. The Criminals, you don't have to move out. We're going to put you in jail where you belong. It's all going to happen very fast, just like the Border. We went from millions pouring in, to ZERO in the last few months. This will be easier — Be prepared! There will be no "MR. NICE GUY." We want our Capital BACK. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

According to BBC, this angry act comes after "a 19-year-old former employee of the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) was assaulted in an alleged attempted carjacking in Washington DC". But at the same time a democrat mayor Muriel Bowser stated, that the city is not experiencing a spike in crime.