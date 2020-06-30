Donald Trump has been suspended from Twitch

You're watching Advertisements

Just as many other platforms have recently, Twitch has decided to step up their game against hate speech and online bullying. Unfortunately for the American president Donald Trump, a lot of the things he says tend to qualify as one or both, and as CNN reports, this has now led to him being suspended on Twitch.

In a statement to CNN, Twitch clearly says that "hateful conduct is not allowed", and since Trump didn't play by these rules, they had to make a decision:

"In line with our policies, President Trump's channel has been issued a temporary suspension from Twitch for comments made on stream, and the offending content has been removed."

The accusations are mainly related to things said about people living in the neighbouring country of Mexico, with Trump describing Mexicans as criminals and rapists. We don't know how long this suspension will be, but do you consider this a wise decision from Twitch?