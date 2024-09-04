Donald Trump film The Apprentice shown off in this short clip

HQ

After much deliberation, it seems that the Donald Trump film The Apprentice has finally found a publisher, at least in the US, where it has been announced that the film will be shown in an initially limited number of cinemas from October 11.

The film follows Trump in his younger days and how his relationship with the then infamous lawyer Roy Cohn came to shape much of his personality and straightforward way of being. Whether there will be a global premiere for The Apprentice remains to be seen, but for now you can check out a short clip from the film below.

What do you think, does Sebastian Stan do well as Donald Trump?