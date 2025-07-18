Donald Trump diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency after noticing swollen legs

HQ

US President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, according to the White House, after noticing swelling in his legs.

CVI is said to be common in older adults, but leg swelling can be a sign of more troubling health issues and should be inspected thoroughly. According to The Guardian, the White House has said there are currently no signs of more serious conditions like deep vein thrombosis.

"The president underwent a comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies. Bilateral lower extremity venous Doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70," reads a memo from the president's physician Sean Barbarella.

CVI can happen when veins in the legs cannot properly carry blood back to the heart, which can lead to blood pooling in the lower legs and therefore swelling. The legs can also ache and feel tingly, and varicose veins may appear, too. Treatment includes compression stockings, elevating the legs and achieving a healthy weight via exercise, especially walking.