Donald Trump confirms Microsoft is interested in buying TikTok

Microsoft has made several spectacular acquisitions in the gaming world since 2014, not least Minecraft, Obsidian Entertainment, Bethesda, and Activision Blizzard. However, the giant tech company also spends money on other things, and now it seems to be time for a new giant acquisition.

According to Reuters, President Donald Trump has confirmed that Microsoft is currently negotiating to buy TikTok. The Chinese social media service has long been under fire because it is suspected that the Chinese communist regime is abusing the data it collects and that algorithms can be used to try to undermine democracy in the West and spread conspiracy theories.

In addition, many, including Elon Musk, have pointed out how unreasonable it is that China is allowed to push its apps in the West, while all Western counterparts are stopped in China. Therefore, TikTok is at high risk of being shut down in the US if no American company can take over, something that would likely mean the death of the service in Europe as well.

The closest thing Microsoft currently has is Skype and LinkedIn, which can hardly be called social media. The company's Azure servers are used for important TikTok functions, so they are in a good position to take over operations.

If this really happens, it will also have consequences for us gamers, one can imagine that there will be full TikTok integration with Xbox services, for example, to be able to share videos and the like. There's still a long way to go though, and Oracle is also said to be interested, and in the past Elon Musk and Walmart have expressed some interest in a takeover.