Donald Trump claims a successful visit to China, but trade deals are in doubt

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Almost a decade after his last visit to Beijing, US President Donald Trump claims his recent talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping resulted in trade deals as well as a reminder of strong relationships between the two world powers, but it seems China is hesitant to confirm whether the trade deals will come to fruition.

"We've made some fantastic trade deals for both countries," said Trump (via TheGuardian). Trump also said he and Xi discussed the Iran conflict, with both of them apparently wanting it to end the same way, and the strait of Hormuz to be opened as soon as possible.

The trade deal Trump mentioned apparently saw China buy 200 Boeing jets, as well as oil and other goods. However, a spokesperson dodged whether that was the exact deal that had been put in place, instead highlighting that the "essence of China-U.S. economic and trade relations is mutual benefit and win-win cooperation." Boeing has yet to confirm any order.

If the visit was more focused on pageantry and showing off good relations, then it seems to have done just that. However, as the man who got someone to write The Art of the Deal, we can be sure Trump will be looking to come home with trade to talk about.