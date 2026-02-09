Donald Trump calls skier Hunter Hess a "real loser" after comments about representing USA

HQ

Donald Trump did not hold back on his social media Truth Social on Sunday. He not only slammed Bad Bunny's performance at the Super Bowl, he also shared very unkind words about Hunter Hess, 27-year-old American freestyle skier who said in a press conference at the Winter Olympic Games that he has "mixed emotions" about representing his country in Italy.

"There's obviously a lot going on that I'm not the biggest fan of, and I think a lot of people aren't", he said timidly during a press conference last Friday. "For me it's more I'm representing my friends and family back home, the people that represented it before me, all the things that I believe are good about the US.

"Just because I'm wearing the flag doesn't mean I represent everything that's going on in the US", he added, likely referring to the backlash against the anti-immigration police force (ICE), a taskforce that recently murdered two people in Minneapolis, who has some presence at the Olympics in Milano-Cortina.

Trump, on his social media, said that Hess "doesn't represent his Country", and "he shouldn't have tried out for the team, and it's too bad he's on it. Very hard to root for someone like this", adding a big "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" in his post. The US president also called him "a real loser".