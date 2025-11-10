Donald Trump booed during NFL defeat of Washington Commanders, wants their stadium to be named after him

HQ

Donald Trump saw his team Washington Commanders being thrashed by Detroit Lions in NFL, 22-44, on Sunday, after being booed by a large part of the spectactors at the Northwest Stadium. Trump became the third sitting president to attend a regular season NFL match, after Richard Nixon in 1969 and Jimmy Carter in 1978. Watching the game from his balcony, arriving when the match had started, many boos were heard whenever cameras showed him, or when he read an oath during a ceremony in the break for the military.

Washington DC, with a strong Democratic support, could end up having a stadium named after Trump. According to ESPN sources, the US president wants that the new planned stadium, to be build in the site of the old RFK Stadium before 2030, be named after him. The decision, however, it's not up to Trump nor the team, but the District of Columbia Council, which will lease the stadium to the Commanders, and the National Park Service, which manages the land where it will be built.

"That would surely be a beautiful name, as it was President Trump who made the rebuilding of the new stadium possible", said the White House in a statement.

Previously, Trump had threatened to block the construction of the stadium if the team didn't change its name back to the original Washington Redskins, a name dropped in 2020 for its racist connotations.

Trump has let himself be seen in more sporting events, like Super Bowl last season, or the FIFA Club World Cup, where he famously "crashed" Chelsea's victory photo.