Donald Trump "blows up" Kharg Island using AI hours after bombing a different Iranian island

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The air strikes between United States and Iran resumed last weekend, when the US launched attacks against the Larak Island, near the Strait of Hormuz, which were described by the US military Central Command as "limited, precise action" against the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps. The IRGC acknowledged casualties and retaliated launching ballistic missiles at two US bases in Jordan.

These were the first major attacks between United States and Iran after a month. At the same time, US President Donald Trump posted on his social network Truth Social an AI generated video (according to Forbes, unclear if it was generated by the White House's team or reshared by follower accounts) showing huge explosions from an oil field and carrier, and Trump wrote "Kharg Island being blown to smithereens!!!"

This could be viewed as a direct threat against the Kharg Island, a small island off the coast of Iran that has a major oil terminal through which 90% of export crude oil go, considered as the economic lifeline of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), that has been threatened before by the US, talking about a ground invasion that never happened.

Or, as Forbes points out, it could simply by a sloppy confussion by Trump and his social media team, confusing Larak Island, the island that was actually attacked in the last hours, with Kharg Island (Larak Island is more than 660 km, 410 miles away from Kharg, much deeper in the Persian Gulf).