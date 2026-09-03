Donald Trump becomes first living US President in a century to appear on a coin

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The United States Mint has officially launched a new $1 coin, which is making history for being the first time a living US President has featured on the face of a coin in as long as a century.

President Donald Trump appears on the $1 coin alongside the words of "liberty" and "in god we trust", as well as a date signifying 250 years of the United States, namely "1776-2026".

It should be said the coin is a commemorative item, meaning it won't be mass-produced for circulation, as they are valued at around $61 each. Speaking about this, as per BBC News, the US Mint mentioned the coin embodies "the spirit, pride, and legacy of a nation approaching its landmark anniversary".

It's also worth noting the coin is not gold but rather 88.5% copper, with the rest of the material made up of zinc, manganese, and nickel. The coin will seemingly also accompany a special edition $250 note, once again to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the US, and which will also feature Trump's face on the bill.