Donald Trump attending Super Bowl is "a great honour" according to Travis Kelce

HQ

Donald Trump will attend the Super Bowl this Sunday. It will be the first time a sitting president attends the NFL final, something that Travis Kelce, tight end on the Kansas City Chiefs, considers "a great honour".

"That's awesome. It's a great honour. I think, you know, no matter who the president is, I know I'm excited because it's the biggest game of my life, and having the president there, you know, it's the best country in the world. So that'd be pretty cool", Kelce said to the press on February 5.

Kelce words ignited a big controversy, particularly understandable now that Trump is back at the White House and, only this week, has signed an executive order banning transgender female athletes from sports or threatened to turn Gaza into a tourist resort.

And all of that coming from Taylor Swift's boyfriend. The pop star is known for having opposed to Donald Trump and endorsed Kamala Harris. Trump, who fell to some fake AI images thinking Swift was supporting him, later said "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" in Truth Social.

Kelce's words celebrating Trump's presence at the Super Bowl, while seemingly trying to be equidistant and apolitical, contrast greatly with Swift's political activism, and have surprised (and disappointed) many fans...