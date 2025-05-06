Donald Trump announces the 2027 NFL draft will take place in Washington DC with one million visitors

HQ

The relationship between the National Football League (NFL) and president Donald Trump grows stronger with the announcement that the 2027 draft will take place in Washington D.C., at the iconic National Mall in the US capital. Trump himself announce it in a event alongside NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

"The draft is a celebration of one of our country's most cherished cultural institutions" said Trump from the Oval Office. They expect that more than one million people will visit the grassy land in front ot the Capitol Hill.

The NFL draft is the annual meeting where all franchises select new players, and while it used to be held every year in New York, it started rotating cities from 2015. In 2025, it took place at the Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More than 600,000 fans attended the event. The record attendance for an NFL draft was 775,000 in Detroit. That number is already more than the total population of the city. Trump hopes to dwarf those number in two years.

Washington DC's team, the Washington Commanders, will move to a new stadium in 2030. Despite a rocky relationship between Trump and the commissioner Roger Goodell, Trump is trying to strengthen ties with the sport, and was the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl this year, where he was received with a mix of cheers and boos.