Donald Trump announces 'Patriot Games' with one man and one woman, and people compare it to the Hunger Games

HQ

US President Donald Trump has raised some eyebrows and sparked multitude of memes when he announced the first ever edition of the "Patriot Games", a four-day event featuring two high school athletes, a man and a woman, from each of the 50 States.

There's not much information about the event, that is set to take place in Fall 2026 and will last four days. But Trump promised on a video posted to social media that "there will be no men playing in women's sports", a reminder of the ban of his administration on trans women participating in women's sports, an executive order he signed in February this year, shortly after returning to the White House.

Immediately, Internet reacted posting memes comparing the Patriot Games with the Hunger Games, the book and film series where one boy and one girl from each of the districts are chosen to play in a series of fights to the death.

The Patriot Games will be one of the events meant to celebrate the 250 anniversary of the foundation of the country. Other events include a "Great American State Fair" with exhibits from all the states, and the UFC event in the White House on June 14.