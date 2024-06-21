HQ

Canadian actor Donald Sutherland has passed away after a long illness. He was 88 years old and is known for films such as The Hunger Games, Kelly's Heroes and M*A*S*H. He also played opposite his son Kiefer Sutherland in the 2015 film Forsaken (they made three films together in total), who shared his father's passing via a post on Instagram.

With over 190 roles in films and TV series, he had a long and impressive career and in November his memoir 'Made Up, But Still True' will be published.

Rest in peace.