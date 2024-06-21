Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
Canadian actor Donald Sutherland has passed away after a long illness. He was 88 years old and is known for films such as The Hunger Games, Kelly's Heroes and M*A*S*H. He also played opposite his son Kiefer Sutherland in the 2015 film Forsaken (they made three films together in total), who shared his father's passing via a post on Instagram.
With over 190 roles in films and TV series, he had a long and impressive career and in November his memoir 'Made Up, But Still True' will be published.
Rest in peace.