Donald Glover to write script for Lando Disney+ series

Recently, Haunted Mansion's director, Justin Simien announced that he would be departing the Lando Calrissian Disney+ series, leaving many to wonder what will be next for the show. It seems like the answer will be Lando himself (or at least the new, younger Lando) as Donald Glover will be taking over the role of writer for the series, on top of starring in it as the lead actor.

As noted by Above the Line, Glover will be penning the script alongside his brother, Stephen Glover. There's no mention of plot right now, whether Billy Dee Williams will reprise his famous role in it, or when we might be expecting to see the series on the streamer, but no doubt these changes and the ongoing strikes mean that Lando is still a couple of years away at the earliest.

We first got to see Glover's Lando as part of the Solo spinoff film, which led to the announcement of this very series back at Disney Investor Day in 2020.

Are you looking forward to a Lando spinoff series?