Donald Glover reveals the plot from the upcoming Community movie

We never doubted that Abed would get his prophecy right, and that Community would ultimately end up with "six seasons and a movie". While the movie still doesn't have a release date, it is expected to start filming fairly soon, and all the main characters are confirmed to reprise their roles.

This includes the very busy Donald Glover, who left the TV series early in season 5, and in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he shared the overall plot for the Community film:

"Yeah, [Dan Harmon] told me what he wanted, and I was like, 'This sounds great,'. It's a college reunion, but Abed [Danny Pudi's character] is like this big director now, and basically this is his magnum opus. I'm like, 'This sounds f---ing tight.'"

Are you looking forward to see Jeff Winger and his study group creating mischief at the Greendale Community College again, and what do you think about the plot?