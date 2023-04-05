Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Donald Glover is up for a return as Lando Calrissian

"It just needs to be the right way to do it," according to the actor.

As an actor, musician, writer, director, and producer, Donald Glover is a huge name in Hollywood. For Star Wars fans, he might be best known for playing the younger version of Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

While the 2018 movie was met with a mostly lukewarm reception, there are fans who want to see Glover return as Lando in the future. Glover also seems to be open to the return, as in an interview with GQ he revealed his fondness for the character.

"Lando is like charm incarnate, which, you know, he's kind of a maverick, which I don't think there's a lot of anymore. Like, you know, it's hard to be like the smooth talker nowadays, you know. But I think that's also where the danger is. It's like, how close can you get without tripping over it? I mean, I would love to play Lando again. It's a fun time to be him. It just has to be the right, it just needs to be the right way to do it."

Would you want to see Donald Glover return as Lando?

Solo: A Star Wars Story

