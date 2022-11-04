Donald Glover confirmed for the Community movie

HQ

Early in October, it was finally confirmed that the Community character Abed Nadir was always right, the series would end up being six seasons and a movie (something he declared in the actual show a long time ago) after Peacock greenlighted the missing piece, which was the movie. It will be directed by the Community creator Dan Harmon, and most of the stars are confirmed to return, except Donald Glover and Yvette Nicole Brown.

While both certainly are crucial for the genuine thing, Glover in particular was seen as important as his friendship with Abed was one of the key things that made Community what it is. Fortunately, Glover is now confirmed for the movie, according to an interview with Harmon in Variety:

"For lack of a better word, there was a ball fumbled... [Glover] is down to clown. Man, I would not want to think about making [the movie] without Donald."

While we're definitely looking forward to more "Troy and Abed in the Morning!", we really hope things will be sorted out with Yvette Nicole Brown as well, which means pretty much the whole original cast (except Chevy Chase) will be back for more Community magic.