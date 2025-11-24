Donald Glover AKA Childish Gambino reveals he suffered a stroke in 2024

HQ

In 2024, midway through a highly popular tour artist and actor Donald Glover AKA Childish Gambino cancelled multiple dates citing health issues. Now he has revealed more details about those issues, and it seems they were much more serious than some had believed.

In videos from Glover's recent Camp Flog Gnaw festival performance in LA this weekend, we see the actor and musician sitting on the stage recalling how he had a stroke in 2024 after performing in Louisiana not long after his tour began.

"They say everybody has two lives and the second life starts when you realise you have one," Glover said. It seems that he's feeling much better now as he's back on stage, but fans are just glad to have him back in any capacity following what sounds like a serious health scare.

Glover joked that he was taking after fellow artist and actor Jamie Foxx, who suffered a stroke in 2023 as well. Glover's stroke first presented itself as a bad headache, but he performed through it last year, showing how serious it must have been for him to cancel dates afterwards.