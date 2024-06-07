Donald Duck turns 90 this Sunday

HQ

Time does fly... Donald Duck turns 90 years old this upcoming Sunday, June 9th, 2024. It was the magical year of 1934, when an animated 8-minute movie called The Wise Little Hen was released.

The first animators to give life to Donald Duck were Art Babbit and Dick Huemer. And we can never forget the voice of Clarence Nash as Donald Duck. But then young Carl Barks started working at Disney in 1942, and it was he, who gave Donald Duck a rich backstory. Carl Barks also created the likes of Scrooge McDuck, Beagle Boys and Magica De Spell. And let's not forget Dewey, Huey and Louie, who first appeared in 1938's animated 8-minute movie Donald's Nephews.

To celebrate 90 years of Donald Duck, Disney+ adds a new animated short film to its library by the name D.I.Y. Duck. It has been directed by Mark Henn. This time Donald gets to change the lightbulb, but that seems to be more troublesome than anyone might expect. Of course, Disney+ has loads of other Donald Duck content as well.

Happy birthday, Donald Duck.