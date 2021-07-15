Don Cheadle got an Emmy nomination for Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Falcon and the Winter Soldier aired on Disney Plus a few months ago. The show, which was centred around Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, seems to have done pretty well among critics, because it has received five Emmy nominations, including one for the Guest Actor in a Drama, which went to Don Cheadle...

The unusual part of this nomination is that Cheadle only appeared in the show for around two minutes, 95 seconds to be exact, which was apparently more than enough to secure an Emmy nod. But the actor himself is a little confused about it, and has put out a tweet displaying his thoughts.

"Thanks, well wishers. sorry, haters", said Cheadle. "I don't really get it either. buuuuuuuuuut on we go ..."

Cheadle is to be matched up against Timothy Olyphant for his The Mandalorian appearance, Charles Dance in The Crown, Carl Weathers also in The Mandalorian, and Courtney B. Vance for Lovecraft Country.

Do you think Cheadle can take an Emmy for his appearance in the show?