Dominique Thorne confirms that Ironheart has finished filming

It was unexpected, to say the least, that we saw Ironheart, arguably the successor to Iron Man, appear in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. There we saw that the genius had been working on her own Iron Man armour and with a little help from Wakanda, she was able to perfect it and help the Wakandans against Namor's invasion.
As we already know, Ironheart will have her own TV series on Disney+ and now Dominique Thorne, who plays the hero, has confirmed to Deadline that it has completed filming.
"Filming has concluded, indeed. I mean, I can say strap in, get ready. It will be a ride, much like they all are. It is an epic journey, and one that I'm very excited to share."