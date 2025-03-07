Dominican Republic condemns Spanish opposition's AI video for vicious attack

HQ

The Dominican Republic has expressed outrage after Spain's conservative People's Party (PP) shared an AI-generated video that indirectly accused the Caribbean nation of corruption (via Reuters).

The video, posted on X (and now deleted), humorously depicted a shirtless Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez lounging on a beach under the title "The Island of Corruption," while parodying the popular show "The Island of Temptations," filmed in the Dominican Republic.

The Dominican Republic's Foreign Ministry called the post a "vicious and incomprehensible attack," accusing the PP of using national symbols for internal political purposes. The video quickly amassed over 400,000 views before being deleted, and the PP clarified that it did not aim to harm the Dominican Republic's reputation.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who had not seen the video, later apologized for the incident, expressing his deep shame. As AI technology becomes more prevalent in political campaigns, questions about its ethical use continue to grow. For now, it remains to be seen how political parties will navigate the expanding influence of AI in their strategies.