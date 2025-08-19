Dominic McLaughlin on becoming Harry Potter: "Surreal"

HQ

In two years, the brand-new Harry Potter series will make its long-awaited debut and expectations are already soaring. Filming is currently in full swing in the United Kingdom, with the project set to revisit J.K. Rowling's beloved books, this time with an entirely new cast. The plan is for the adventures to unfold across several years and multiple seasons.

At the heart of the story is 11-year-old Dominic McLaughlin, who will step into the shoes of Harry Potter. In a new interview with the BBC, the young actor shared how surreal the experience has been, admitting he once dreamed about what it might be like to play the Boy Who Lived.

McLaughlin's enthusiasm for the role seems to have already spread online, where fans are eagerly discussing what's to come. One of the hottest topics is who will take on the role of Voldemort, a casting decision that, so far, has been kept deliberately under wraps.

The Harry Potter series is scheduled to premiere in 2027, and with excitement already bubbling, it's starting to feel just a little magical, don't you think?