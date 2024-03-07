Dominate the game with eFootball 2024 Season 5

HQ

Konami has announced the start of Season 5 "Dominate the Game" in eFootball 2024. This season will run from today, 7 March until 11 April, and will see the update of the match pass as well as special rosters.

Among other things, there will be new events against the AI where speed and efficiency will be key to success. Upcoming special players include Batistuta, Van der Vaart and Scholes. Icons for each club will appear as highlighted players who can be signed using named contracts.

All the latest news about the new eFootball 2024 season can be found on Konami's official website.