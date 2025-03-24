Dominant rider Toni Bou wins 37th World Title: has won every possible trials title since 2007

HQ

Rarely you see a sport dominated entirely by one man during decades. But that is the case with trials, a motorcycle event very popular in Spain and United Kingdom, consisting on running through an obstacle course with the bike without touching the ground with your feet, a very tricky thing to do, which requires a great deal of balance and skill. And no one is better at it than Toni Bou, which over the weekend added a 37th World Title to his collection.

On Saturday, Bou won his 19th indoor X-Trial, in the penultimate day of the competition, in Cahors, France. Bou, aged 38, started in this sport at 12, and after joining Repsol Honda in 2007, has won every world title available, 18 outdoor and 19 indoor, something unprecedented in the history of trial or almost any other sport (in comparison, the second rider with more World Champions is English rider Dougie Lampkin, with 12 world titles).

Winning so many World Championships also means winning almost every round: he has taken part in 120 participations, and won 106 of them. And representing his country, he has won 19 titles in the Trial des Nations, a team-competition.