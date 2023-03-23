Domestic violence charges against Justin Roiland dropped

HQ

2023 started horribly for Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland when charges of domestic violence against him became public. This lead to Adult Swim cutting ties with him, his resignation from High on Life developer Squanch Games and other life-altering changes, which makes tonight's announcement all the more impactful.

Roiland has gone on Twitter to reveal that the charges against him have been dismissed and that he's ready to start working again and rebuild his reputation:

"I have always known that these claims were false — and I never had any doubt that this day would come. I'm thankful that this case has been dismissed but, at the same time, I'm still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process. Most of all, I'm disappointed that so many people were so quick to judge without knowing the facts, based solely on the word of an embittered ex trying to bypass due process and have me "canceled." That it may have succeeded, even partially, is shameful. However, now that the legal case has ended, I'm determined to move forward and focus both on my creative projects and restoring my good name."

Only time will tell if this means he'll return to Rick & Morty, Squanch Games and such, so please let us know what you think. Should Roiland get back to where he left off before the charges or go in a different direction?